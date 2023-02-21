Elsewhere in the village, not everyone is on board with Mercedes McQueen and Felix Westwood's romance and DeMarcus risks his life working at the garage.

Chester's residents are still reeling from Vicky Grant's overdose, with the truth about Charlie Dean and Leah Barnes's involvement set to be revealed in new Hollyoaks scenes.

Find the biggest Hollyoaks spoilers for episodes airing next week (27th February - 3rd March) below.

1. Donna-Marie is back on the dating scene

Lucy-Jo Hudson as Donna-Marie Quinn and Kirsty-Leigh Porter as Leela Lomax in Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures

Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) isn't thrilled to take part in her singles night at the gym, but things take an unexpected turn when Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) accidentally sets off the fire alarm while flirting with Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed).

When the firefighters rush to the scene, they bag an invite to the singles night. Donna-Marie's mood lifts when sparks fly with a cute firefighter but someone she once knew could ruin their connection, threatening to reveal her past as a sex worker.

2. Tony helps Felix and DeMarcus with the youth club

Nick Pickard as Tony Hutchinson in Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) has an idea to back Felix (Richard Blackwood) and DeMarcus's (Tomi Ade) plans to set up the youth club.

The father and son duo seem to have find the perfect venue for their project, but a big investor has their sights set on the same place. All is not lost though, as Tony enlists the help of the councillors to scare the investors away.

3. Leah and Charlie are questioned over Vicky's spiking

Ross Adams as Scott Drinkwell in Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures

Hollyoaks will air a new twist in Vicky's (Anya Lawrence) spiking storyline. In previous episodes, the teen accidentally downed a drink containing ecstasy that Charlie (Charlie Behan) and Leah (Elá-May Demircan) were planning to share.

In new scenes, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) suspects Charlie is behind Vicky's overdose and confronts the teen. Paranoid, Charlie would like to come clean, but Leah refuses.

The two teens are then brought in for questioning after an anonymous tip-off alerts Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) and Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern). During a heated emergency PTA meeting to determine who's responsible for Vicky's collapse, Scott reveals he reported Charlie and Leah to the police.

4. Sally fights for her job

Annie Wallace as Sally St Claire in Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures

Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) is fighting to keep her job at the high school and offers a kind word to Charlie and Leah amidst Vicky's spiking.

Later on, Sally's professional fate is revealed during a meeting with the governor.

Meanwhile, a strapped for cash Goldie (Chelsee Healey) comes up with a creative way to make some fast cash.

5. Warren warns Felix against Mercedes

Jenifer Metcalfe as Mercedes McQueen and Jamie Lomas as Warren Fox in Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures

Following their recent reconciliation, Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Felix have to face DeMarcus's reluctance to be on board with his dad's new romance.

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is equally worried for Felix and voices his concerns with his friend, but will he listen?

When DeMarcus turns to Warren for help, the latter resorts to drastic measures and makes Mercedes an enticing offer.

6. Lacey plays Cupid with Rayne and Romeo

Annabelle Davis as Lacey Lloyd in Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Influencer Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) recruits Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) to create a sponsored social post.

After she makes a mistake, Rayne and Romeo are brought together by Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis), who plays Cupid with her best friend and their new roommate.

7. DeMarcus risks his life at the garage

Richard Blackwood as Felix Westwood and Tomi Ade as DeMarcus Westwood. Channel 4/Lime Pictures

DeMarcus tries his hand at being a mechanic and goes to help at the body shop. There, a dodgy jack may put his life on the line, will he get injured?

