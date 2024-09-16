In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Jennifer Metcalfe opens up about her personal connection to what could be the biggest battle of Mercy’s life yet.

How did you react when you were told about the storyline?

Jennifer Metcalfe: "I just thought ‘what an amazing challenge, bring it on’. I lost my dad to bowel cancer when I was 15, I lived through the whole thing with him right from diagnosis to being at his side when he died. So for me this is very personal and almost like therapy."

Did that personal connection feel too close to home?

JM: "No, I needed it. Some of the scenes have been so emotional and made me feel like a 15-year-old girl again, maybe I should have shed those tears back then because I dealt with my grief in a very different way as a teenager.

More like this

"I almost didn’t know how I was going to react until I started doing it, but people going through cancer deal with it differently, sometimes you switch off or you’ll be in floods of tears, there’s no rules but this is the story we want to tell for Mercedes."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How did you prepare?

JM: "I’ve got first-hand experience, my dad had a stoma and it would often burst when my mum was out at work and I had to clean it up. He was ashamed and it brought a lot of emotion for both of us, but it happened it had to get done. I’ve had friends who’ve had a stoma for various reasons, not always cancer but childbirth, for example.

"I’m very aware of how it works. I also spoke to bowel cancer research charities who talked me through any questions I had and sent me case studies of women around Mercedes' age and how they felt, what treatment they had, if they had children. I took time to read all of them."

Was the extra research useful?

JM: "It was but I’d lived it, I’m very aware of bowel cancer and make sure I get tested for it every six months because my dad had it and they say it’s hereditary. I have loads of changes in my bowel movements so I like to keep on top of it. I didn’t want to get lost in any particular way of playing it, the case studies showed how one day you can be on top of the world and smashing it, the next you’re a nervous wreck and need help looking after your kids because you can’t get out of bed.

"I wanted to go with what was happening in the scripts but also how I felt that day as well, if I was having emotion in my personal life I could draw on that. You change so much in terms of how you feel about living with the disease each day."

Are you prepared for the reaction from the viewers?

JM: "If someone comes up to me in public and wants to talk about the storyline, I’ll never shy away from a conversation about pooing and bowels, even if I’m in the middle of a restaurant. I’ll talk to them about it, if they’re worried about something I’ll help them with what avenues to go down – there’s nothing disgusting about it, poo and sleep is all we do as humans that’s consistent!"

How will this affect Mercedes as a character?

JM: "She thinks she’s invincible and sasses around the place like she owns the world, not just the village! She always turns herself out to look good but that’s all gone, we’ve stripped it right back.

"Our costume and make-up department are incredibly respectful and I wanted to embrace the vulnerability. There’s a scene where Mercedes looks at herself in the mirror and we see the stoma, she’s in black underwear with no make-up. They asked if I was okay with that, I said 'this is your canvas to help create a feeling in me.'"

Will it change her outlook on life?

JM: "It’s taken her out of herself. Usually Mercedes is very switched on, if there’s an argument or a laugh to be had, she’s having it! But we see her zoning out and in her own world, a bit displaced.

"She’s lost in herself, which is a massive change. Mercedes is more vulnerable, smiles at her friends more, even lets people hug her more, and savours life more. Hopefully she will recover and on top of her sass and all the glamour, we’ll see a more put-together, incredible woman. Though she’ll always be a bit scatty!"

Richard Blackwood as Felix Westwood, Jennifer Metcalfe as Mercedes McQueen and Jamie Lomas as Warren Fox in Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures

What impact has doing the storyline had on you personally?

JM: "I’ve taken a leaf out of her book in accepting help when it’s offered, which I find really hard. Times get challenging with a seven-year-old little boy on your own and I struggle to ask for help.

"Mercedes has been the matriarch since Jacqui and Myra left, but is leaning on her solid network of family and friends, like Grace and Leela, and allows everyone around her to play a role that makes them feel important in her life. I’ve learnt a bit of that for myself, and realised it’s a strength to be vulnerable."

Are there any love interests on the horizon?

JM: "I’d like this era to be about Mercedes dealing with her illness and being with her family, but whoever falls for her next it will be pure as she’s stripped off all the sassing around with gorgeous long hair in a short skirt. There’s not many characters she hasn’t been with!

"I love it when Mercedes has a scene with Darren, Ashley Taylor Dawson is amazing and we have a great friendship. He’ll always add a bit of sugar on top to make scenes spark off the page, he’s great to work with. But I wouldn’t want anyone to come between Darren and Nancy! I reckon Freddie still fancies Mercedes, they still have a sexy chemistry."

How would you describe the next few months for Mercedes?

JM: "Very challenging. She’s in a position where the chemo is making her feel that terrible she can’t enjoy her life with her children. We’re going to see her in a desperate attempt to save her life in the way she wants it saved. Mercy’s not going to be twiddling her thumbs on the couch!"

Read more:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.