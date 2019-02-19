Will wicked Maya seduce Jacob into bed in Emmerdale?
Or will Jacob's girlfriend Liv ruin her plans?
With Jacob Gallagher (played by Joe-Warren Plant) about to reach his 16th birthday in Emmerdale, his girlfriend Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) wants to arrange a big celebration.
However, Jacob's attention is elsewhere, namely on his forbidden affair with his school teacher Maya Stepney (Louisa Clein)...
While Liv is worried Jacob's lack of interest means the lad is losing interest in her, he's secretly planning a coming-of-age moment with Maya!
After Jacob's recent meltdown and threats to go public about their secret affair, Maya has the lovestruck lad back where she wants him and hints it will be a birthday to remember when teacher and student take their "study session" somewhere private...
With nothing but Maya on his mind, Jacob gives the village summerhouse a romantic makeover and arranges to spend the night there with Maya on Thursday 28 February.
But things don't go quite as planned, when Liv finds Jacob at the summerhouse wondering what's going on...
Jacob quickly lies he's turned the place into a lovezone for the two of them! But how will Maya react when she arrives and spies Liv getting frisky with Jacob, when it should have been her having her wicked way...
