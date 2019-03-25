When is Emmerdale going to be on again?

As with last week, to get things back on track Emmerdale is doubling up again with a bumper hour-long edition on Tuesday 26 March starting at 7pm - which means a partial clash with rival soap EastEnders which starts at 7.30pm on BBC1. After that it's business as usual for the rest of the week.

Tuesday’s extended outing focuses on Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) who finds herself in trouble with the police when she stands up for new love interest Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle). Elsewhere, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) gets a shock when dad Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) admits he tied the knot with girlfriend Manpreet Jutla (Rebecca Sarker) on holiday in Las Vegas – and the new Mrs Sharma is visited by a face from the past who makes an unexpected visit…

