Why is Emmerdale not on tonight - and when is it back on ITV?
More live football means no village visit on Monday 25 March
Emmerdale will not be on ITV on Monday 25 March to make way for the channel's live coverage of Montenegro V England at the Podgorica City Stadium from 7pm as part of the Euro 2020 qualifiers, with kick-off at 7.45pm.
Soap scheduling has been disrupted since last week thanks to the channel's sport commitments which saw Friday's Dales visit suspended, with an hour-long Tuesday edition earlier in the week making up for the shortfall as fans waited to see what twisted sexual predator Maya Stepney (Louisa Clein) had in store for groomed pupil Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) having convinced oblivious boyfriend David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) to let her move in while he's away on business…
When is Emmerdale going to be on again?
As with last week, to get things back on track Emmerdale is doubling up again with a bumper hour-long edition on Tuesday 26 March starting at 7pm - which means a partial clash with rival soap EastEnders which starts at 7.30pm on BBC1. After that it's business as usual for the rest of the week.
Tuesday’s extended outing focuses on Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) who finds herself in trouble with the police when she stands up for new love interest Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle). Elsewhere, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) gets a shock when dad Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) admits he tied the knot with girlfriend Manpreet Jutla (Rebecca Sarker) on holiday in Las Vegas – and the new Mrs Sharma is visited by a face from the past who makes an unexpected visit…
