There's an angry showdown between Cain and Kim in Emmerdale
She's determined to buy Butler's Farm, whatever it takes!
Kim Tate (played by Claire King) has only been out of prison and back in the village for five minutes and she's already made plenty of enemies in Emmerdale.
These include Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and his wife Moira (Natalie J Robb), who have already rejected an offer from Kim and her business partner Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) to buy Butler's Farm.
Trouble is, shady lady Kim has never been one to take "no" for answer!
So on Wednesday 27 March on the ITV soap, Cain and Moira have some unwelcome guests at the Farm, when it becomes clear devious duo Kim and Graham are planning to buy the property from under them!
Cain and Moira feel angry and unsettled as they realise they have a battle on their hands to save their home. And Kim is prepared to fight dirty to get what she wants...
More like this
After all, she has threatened to drop Cain in it with the police again over the disappearance of Cain's daughter Debbie's fiance Joe Tate. Which is pretty crafty of her, since she knows Joe is alive and well having been spotted in Monte Carlo on CCTV footage!
But when Cain storms over to Home Farm on Thursday 28 March, he intends to put a stop to Kim's plans. Until she makes a SHOCK revelation!
What will Kim reveal and will Cain be forced to strike a deal with the deviless of the Dales?
Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.