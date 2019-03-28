Kim and Graham want Butler's Farm. (Picture: ITV)

Trouble is, shady lady Kim has never been one to take "no" for answer!

So on Wednesday 27 March on the ITV soap, Cain and Moira have some unwelcome guests at the Farm, when it becomes clear devious duo Kim and Graham are planning to buy the property from under them!

Cain and Moira feel angry and unsettled as they realise they have a battle on their hands to save their home. And Kim is prepared to fight dirty to get what she wants...

After all, she has threatened to drop Cain in it with the police again over the disappearance of Cain's daughter Debbie's fiance Joe Tate. Which is pretty crafty of her, since she knows Joe is alive and well having been spotted in Monte Carlo on CCTV footage!

Cain is in for a surprise when he confronts Kim at Home Farm... (Picture: ITV)

But when Cain storms over to Home Farm on Thursday 28 March, he intends to put a stop to Kim's plans. Until she makes a SHOCK revelation!

What will Kim reveal and will Cain be forced to strike a deal with the deviless of the Dales?

