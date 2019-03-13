David confronts Maya over missing earring in Emmerdale... does he suspect her secret affair with Jacob?
"What the HELL are you accusing me of?" demands Maya
Twisted teacher Maya Stepney (played by Louisa Clein) feared her secret affair with teenage student Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) had been exposed when her angry boyfriend David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) confronted her on Emmerdale tonight.
In the episode of the ITV soap shown on Wednesday 13 March, shopkeeper David was still puzzled how one of the expensive earrings he recently brought girlfriend Maya was lying on the floor up at the village hall.
Little did David realise, but Maya dropped the earring when she and David's son Jacob were getting passionate at the village hall on Tuesday 12 March!
David eventually jumped to the conclusion Jacob stole the earrings just to spite him. However, Maya had to talk her way out of trouble when David confronted her about the missing earring.
"What the hell are you accusing me of?" demanded Maya, as she was put on the spot.
Surprised by her shouty outburst, David wondered, "Should I be?"
"You need to work out what you want," snapped Maya as she craftily turned the argument around on David. "Right now, I don't think it's me!"
To throw David back off the scent, Maya turned on the charm and it wasn't long before the pair were getting frisky upstairs, much to the annoyance of Jacob and his girlfriend Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) who arrived home to the sounds of afternoon delight!
It was a close call... but it looks like Maya and Jacob's forbidden affair will still remain a secret for now.
