Little did David realise, but Maya dropped the earring when she and David's son Jacob were getting passionate at the village hall on Tuesday 12 March!

Secret lovers Maya and Jacob almost got caught by David (Picture: ITV)

David eventually jumped to the conclusion Jacob stole the earrings just to spite him. However, Maya had to talk her way out of trouble when David confronted her about the missing earring.

"What the hell are you accusing me of?" demanded Maya, as she was put on the spot.

Surprised by her shouty outburst, David wondered, "Should I be?"

"You need to work out what you want," snapped Maya as she craftily turned the argument around on David. "Right now, I don't think it's me!"

To throw David back off the scent, Maya turned on the charm and it wasn't long before the pair were getting frisky upstairs, much to the annoyance of Jacob and his girlfriend Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) who arrived home to the sounds of afternoon delight!

It was a close call... but it looks like Maya and Jacob's forbidden affair will still remain a secret for now.

