Seeing as the majority of the current cast weren't around during Kim's decade-long reign of terror throughout the 1990s, the show is quickly establishing new rivalries linked back to the old Tate/Dingle feud, meaning modern matriarch Moira immediately crosses swords with the iconic villainess.

"At the moment Moira doesn't have the kind of history with Kim as she does with someone like Charity," continues Robb. "I loved their clashes with Charity but you need the relationship there. Moira isn't scared of Kim when she first meets her, she's a grown-up who runs her own business and has dealt with a lot worse. If it came to a fight though my money would be on Moira - she's a farmer and used to doing physical work. Nothing phases her!"

Will Kim force Cain into cheating on Moira?

Knowing Kim is toying with him over his supposed murder of her step grandson Joe Tate, Cain is cautious at her clashing with his wife fearing it could mean more trouble for him and his kin in the long run. Meanwhile, Kim will make more enemies across the coming week as the local vets' reject her offer of a contract with her equestrian centre, thanks to Moira putting them off.

"Moira warns them they've bitten off more than can chew if they go into business with Kim, who has already tried to do the same when she hoped to get her hands on Butler's farm. When it comes to her family Moira has always been tough, so any threat to her, Cain and Isaac will bring out her fiercely protective side."

Kim tries, and again fails, to seduce Cain, thinking he'll succumb because of what she thinks she knows about Joe's death, but is humiliated when he turns her down and leaves. But this is just the beginning, as Kim shares her plan with henchman Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) to destroy Cain - by using young Noah Tate, offspring of her dead stepson Chris and Cain's old flame Charity…

Battle lines are being drawn between Kim and Cain, with Graham and Moira providing brooding back-up, but Robb would like the women to surprise everyone and become friends. "I'd like to think once they get to know each other a bit better the would have a respect for each other. Strong women tend to respect other strong women, that's just fact. Saying that, if Kim and Graham go after Cain then Moira would do everything she can to stop them!"

