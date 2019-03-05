David wants Jacob to babysit Amba. (Picture: ITV)

However, Jacob and Maya are determined nothing will keep them apart. But they may have some BIG explaining to do when David storms up to the village hall in search of Jacob. Uh-oh!

Emmerdale star Louisa Clein, who plays Maya, reveals more about the latest twists and turns for forbidden lovers Maya and Jacob...

Is Maya in love with Jacob?

"In the moment she does think she’s falling in love with him. He’s offering her something that is unchallenging, the adoration, utter devotion. She’s seeking a relationship with someone much younger so she can control and manipulate the relationship so she can get what she needs. So she is feeling that love and support. I’m not sure if she’s capable of that in an adult relationship."

More like this

Doe she have awareness that what’s she’s doing is wrong?

"She does. There are moments of fear and moments of panic. But she’s got herself so deep into this now that there’s no going back. She finds justification for everything she does. She thinks, 'I’m not controlling Jacob I am letting him be an adult'. She thinks she’s teaching him something and letting him grow up. But deep down she probably does know it is dangerous and wrong. The consequences are enormous."

Maya and Jacob end up at the village hall together...

"Yes, there are so many events that have pushed her to Jacob. She decides to seduce him. He’s post football match. There’s an excitement in the air, somebody could walk in..."

Maya hides when David storms up to the village hall... (Picture: ITV)

David arrives on the scene…

"Maya manages to hide. It is by far the most precarious moment of their secret relationship so far and later David finds one of Maya’s earrings on the floor..."

David discovers one of Maya's earrings at the village hall. Uh-oh... (Picture: ITV)

How will Maya cope if the relationship is exposed?

"She’s going to probably try and deny it. I’ve not seen the scripts but I imagine it will be total panic. She will do everything she can to survive. So whether she throws Jacob under the bus or runs away. We already saw that when the truth was going to come out but then she fell off the chair. I don’t think she will bravely face up to it."

What does Maya want from Jacob?

"I think she’s living in the moment. But right now I think he’s offering her what she needs. Idaeally she’d like to have this romantic loving relationship. I don’t think she’s psychotic. She’s desperate and emotionally very immature. She’s emotionally the level of a teenager. She wants a fairy-tale relationship that is loving and perfect."

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.