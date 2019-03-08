Lisa Dingle returns to Emmerdale with SHOCK secret... she is dying!
Exit confirmed for Jane Cox after 23 years as the Dingle diva
There was a BIG surprise in tonight's episode of Emmerdale, showing for International Women's Day, when Lisa Dingle (played by Jane Cox) returned with a devastating secret...
Lisa was last seen on 17 April 2018, when the stressed-out mum left the village fearing all the Dingle family drama would literally be the death of her.
But in a special ALL-female episode of Emmerdale, shown on Friday 8 March, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) was seen arriving at a mystery cottage armed with flowers.
As the episode continued it was revealed Charity was visiting Lisa, who had asked her to come and help plan her funeral!
An emotional Lisa revealed she is dying. She has a condition called amyloidosis which is causing heart failure. She's been having chemotherapy but the treatment isn't working and Lisa now fears she may not have long left to live...
More like this
- Will the heartbreak of Rhona's hysterectomy reunite her and boyfriend Pete in Emmrdale?
- Secret lovers Maya and Jacob busted? "The consequences will be enormous!" teases Emmerdale star Louisa Clein
- Kim Tate back for good in Emmerdale! 7 things we can expect from her return
As Charity began to help write a eulogy speech for "the legendary Lisa Dingle", Lisa revealed she and ex-husband Zak have reunited since he also left the village. But he is not taking the news of her health crisis well.
Lisa swore Charity to secrecy about her shock news and wants to keep it from her mentally-fragile daughter Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) for now. But feeling Belle is missing out and has a right to know, will Charity stay true to her word and keep Lisa's heartbreaking secret to herself?
The secret twist will mark the exit of Jane Cox after 23 years as the Dingle matriarch. Lisa will return to the village in the coming weeks and reunite with her family before the character eventually enters the final chapter of her life.
"Lisa is so close to my heart and has been a huge part of my life all these years," says Cox of her imminent departure. "I will shed more than a few tears when it comes to filming her final scenes, but I'm looking forward to returning to the show to give the character a deserving farewell. I will miss her."
Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.