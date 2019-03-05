Will the heartbreak of Rhona's hysterectomy reunite her and boyfriend Pete in Emmerdale?
Pete declares his love at Rhona's hospital bedside
As if Rhona Goskirk's (played by Zoe Henry) recent tractor accident wasn't horrific enough in Emmerdale, the village vet was dealt another blow in hospital when she was told she'd need to have a hysterectomy after some abnormal growths were found during a CT scan...
The moment Rhona has been dreading arrives on Monday 11 March, and the anxiety over her life-changing operation starts to get the better of her.
Pete Barton (Anthony Quinlan) is determined to support Rhona through her ordeal, even though the pair have split-up while Rhona tries to come to terms with the fact she won't be able to have anymore children after the surgery.
As Rhona recovers in hospital, Pete is by her bedside and once again insists he loves her. As far as he's concerned, Rhona and her son Leo are all the family he needs and it just doesn't matter that the couple can never have a child together.
Will Rhona agree to give their relationship another go? Or will she sadly set Pete free to pursue his dream of becoming a dad with another woman?
