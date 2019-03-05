Pete Barton (Anthony Quinlan) is determined to support Rhona through her ordeal, even though the pair have split-up while Rhona tries to come to terms with the fact she won't be able to have anymore children after the surgery.

Rhona finds friends Vanessa and Pete by her bedside when she wakes-up after the operation. (Picture: ITV)

As Rhona recovers in hospital, Pete is by her bedside and once again insists he loves her. As far as he's concerned, Rhona and her son Leo are all the family he needs and it just doesn't matter that the couple can never have a child together.

Will Rhona agree to give their relationship another go? Or will she sadly set Pete free to pursue his dream of becoming a dad with another woman?

