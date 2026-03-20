A lot can happen in 24 hours - and Emmerdale is no exception to that!

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Today's episode kicked off with Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) placing a mystery call, asking the recipient to let her know if they'd managed to track down missing Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle).

This comes following his swift exit from the village, believing that he was responsible for the turmoil that Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) bestowed on his neighbours. After packing his belongings, he posted a brown envelope into a postbox and wandered off into the night.

Picking up the phone to say goodbye to girlfriend April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan), he said that he'd made a written confession to Ray's murder, hoping that it would free the real culprit - Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) - from spending the rest of his life behind bars.

April begged him to stay, but he insisted that he had already been too much of a burden and had to go.

Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) had tried top take responsibility for Ray's murder. ITV

Marlon (Mark Charnock), Paddy (Dominic Brunt) and Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) had spent the night scouring Leeds and the surrounding area to no avail. April said that it was time to give up, and that he didn't want to be found.

It was a race against time as he was due to report at the police station later that day. He and Paddy had confessed to perverting the course of justice and helping Bear dispose of Ray's body.

Rhona then met up with ex-boyfriend Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough), pleading with him to help track Dylan down. She knew he had contacts, and that, given his devotion to her, he would do anything to try and make things right for her.

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He realised that, given her commitment to Marlon, she must be desperate.

Later that day, Graham fulfilled his promise to find Dylan. He wandered into Smithy Cottage like nothing had happened, but was concerned that he might still be apprehended after posting the confession letter.

Graham said that he would ensure the document wasn't delivered, while Rhona asked Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) to not tell Marlon that he was the one who found Dylan. She simply didn't want him to know that they'd stayed in touch.

Paddy and Mandy were elated to see him again, and Aaron covered for Rhona by saying he'd located him to the scrap yard.

Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) asked Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) to track him down. ITV

The family gathered at The Woolpack for a celebratory drink, while Rhona had another meeting with Graham outside. He handed back the letter, promising her that he'd had a chat with someone at the sorting office and paid him £50 to hand it back.

He said it was probably the most illegal thing he'd done, but the pleasure was "all [his]."

Back inside, Graham and Rhona couldn't help but exchange a knowing look towards one another as she kissed Marlon.

Is she about to be unfaithful?

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

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