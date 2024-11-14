It is England's first match since Thomas Tuchel was announced as Gareth Southgate's replacement as boss, but the German manager isn't officially taking over until next year – leaving interim coach Lee Carsley in charge for now.

He'll be hoping his side can bounce back from their last result against Greece, which saw the Three Lions fall to an unexpected 2-1 defeat at Wembley in October.

Of course, this is far from the first time that Emmerdale has been dropped from the schedules to accommodate live sport, and viewers can expect to return to the Dales as normal tomorrow (Friday 15th November).

The synopsis for that episode reads: "Jai makes a dangerous decision, Paddy is left compromised, and Tom is threatening."

It's already been a busy week on the soap, with a major revelation that saw Tina Dingle (Samantha Power) tell Vinny (Bradley Johnson) that she was his biological mum, not Mandy (Lisa Riley) as he had always believed.

Meanwhile, fans have been looking ahead to Christmas after a recent image appeared to confirm another character death will hit the soap opera over the festive period.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

