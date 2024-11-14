Emmerdale won't air on ITV tonight as schedule changes confirmed
The change is due to coverage of England's Nations League clash with Greece.
ITV has confirmed that there will be no new episode of Emmerdale broadcast tonight (Thursday 14th November) due to coverage of England's Nations League clash against Greece.
The match kicks off at 7:45pm – right in the middle of Emmerdale's usual time slot – and Mark Pougatch will be presenting build-up to the game from 7pm, with pundits Roy Keane and Ian Wright providing the expert analysis.
It is England's first match since Thomas Tuchel was announced as Gareth Southgate's replacement as boss, but the German manager isn't officially taking over until next year – leaving interim coach Lee Carsley in charge for now.
He'll be hoping his side can bounce back from their last result against Greece, which saw the Three Lions fall to an unexpected 2-1 defeat at Wembley in October.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Of course, this is far from the first time that Emmerdale has been dropped from the schedules to accommodate live sport, and viewers can expect to return to the Dales as normal tomorrow (Friday 15th November).
The synopsis for that episode reads: "Jai makes a dangerous decision, Paddy is left compromised, and Tom is threatening."
It's already been a busy week on the soap, with a major revelation that saw Tina Dingle (Samantha Power) tell Vinny (Bradley Johnson) that she was his biological mum, not Mandy (Lisa Riley) as he had always believed.
Meanwhile, fans have been looking ahead to Christmas after a recent image appeared to confirm another character death will hit the soap opera over the festive period.
Read more:
- Emmerdale's Tom King publicly unleashes true colours in ITVX edition
- 5 Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny Dingle discovers the truth – and issues ultimatum to Tina Dingle
- Emmerdale star Daisy Campbell reveals Amelia Spencer has been axed after 13 years
- Emmerdale confirms tragic major death in ITVX edition as pivotal past character killed off-screen
Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.