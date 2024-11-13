It looked like Jude Bellingham's late goal had rescued a point for England, before Vangelis Pavlidis bagged his second of the match in the 94th minute to secure a famous win for Greece, who dedicated the success to the late George Baldock.

Lee Carsley's final squad as interim boss before he passes the baton to Thomas Tuchel has been disrupted by eight players, including Arsenal pair Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, withdrawing through injury.

If England fail to claim maximum points at the Athens Olympic Stadium, then the promotion/relegation play-offs in March look set to be Tuchel's first assignment as Gareth Southgate's permanent successor.

When is Greece v England?

Greece v England will take place on Thursday 14th November 2024.

Greece v England kick-off time

Greece v England will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Greece v England on?

Greece v England will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 7pm.

How to live stream Greece v England online

You can also live stream Greece v England online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Greece v England on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

