After threatening to post some intimate photos of Belle, Tom went about his act as Mr Nice Guy, helping retrieve baby Esther's toy for single mum Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell). But when he bumped into Belle, he continued to use the pictures to warn her off, claiming he would "always win".

Belle was adamant that the controlling Tom would not get to her this time, and asked Ryan Stocks (James Moore) for technology advice under the pretence of helping a friend, in the hopes of secretly obtaining the photos.

Ryan's remark about wiping the devices of the perpetrator gave Belle an idea, and she stole Nicola King's (Nicola Wheeler) house keys and let herself in to the cottage where Tom was currently staying.

As Tom arrived shortly after, Belle was forced to hide; but she managed to grab his tablet and flee back to her home without him knowing. But later, spotting the tablet was missing, Tom realised that Belle had been inside the property.

Meanwhile, Belle desperately tried to work out Tom's password, until she was distracted by a knock at her door. With no one outside, Belle searched the area, giving Tom the chance to let himself in with his secret key and take his tablet back.

In the Woolpack, Belle publicly accused Tom of breaking in to steal his device, with everyone unconvinced by her statement – but the twist came when Amelia revealed that Tom had been with her at the time that Belle claimed he was in her home!

Amelia's ex, Noah Dingle (Jack Downham), was reeling over her new romance, while Belle was stunned and worried for Amelia.

Tom was then seen asking Amelia why she had lied for him, with Amelia wrongly believing he was the victim here. The abuser discussed Belle's 'relapse' and claimed he had loved spending the past few weeks with Amelia.

Soon, Tom left the pub – with Amelia facing inevitable questions as she pointlessly apologised to Belle for how she had heard the news.

Outside, Belle warned Tom to leave Amelia alone, but he insisted he would be carrying on for as long as the teen remained "useful".

Tom then coldly told Belle that if she kept pushing, he would make sure she always appeared "mad", leaving her stuck over what she could possibly do next. Where does Belle go from here, and how much danger is Amelia in?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.