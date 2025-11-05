If you were gripped by Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and April Windsor's (Amelia Flanagan) two-hander episode this week, Emmerdale is lining up even more standalone instalments to keep viewers on their toes.

As Paddy Dingle's (Dominic Brunt) fears for dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) intensify, we finally discover where he's been since disappearing from the village in July.

Meanwhile, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) – who was supposed to be a surrogate for her granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) but is actually expecting her own baby – worries that the truth surrounding her pregnancy will come to light.

Plus, there's a special episode following Robert Sugden's (Ryan Hawley) life behind bars.

Here's a look at everything happening in the episodes airing between Monday 10th and Friday 14th November.

3 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Eve Dingle thinks she's spotted Bear Wolf

Paddy starts a search party. ITV

Bear hasn't been home since July, parting on bad terms with son Paddy and telling him that he was staying with friends in Ireland. However, scenes that air this week prove that he hasn't been anywhere near the Emerald Isle.

As we'll find out, he's actually been sleeping rough in a barn. But why has this happened?

Paddy thinks it's highly unusual that his dad hasn't reached out on daughter Eve's birthday, and decides to alert the police.

Unfortunately, PC Swirling (Andy Moore) reckons there isn't cause for concern and in Paddy's eyes, it doesn't seem like he's taking things seriously.

Has Eve seen Bear? ITV

Mandy (Lisa Riley) vows to help her husband search for Bear, as Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) offers to take young Eve and Isaac out for a walk so they don't become aware of the drama. During their trip, Matty suggests going on a 'Bear hunt'.

Eve is excited, and quickly shouts out that she's seen her grandfather.

Matty apologises to Paddy and Mandy for confusing her, but could she really have seen him?

2. Charity Dingle worries that Ross Barton will expose their big secret

Mack and Ross are growing closer... much to Charity's annoyance! ITV

Over the last few weeks, Ross Barton (Michael Parr) has grown closer to Charity's husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), clearly playing with fire.

Next week she becomes alarmed to learn that Ross is entwining himself further, and is panicked when a tipsy Mack claims that he and his new mate tell one another everything.

Could Ross slip up and confess the baby secret?

3. A special episode follows Robert Sugden's life in prison

We find out what really happened behind bars. ITV

There's still a lot of unanswered questions regarding Robert's stint behind bars, and just how he came to marry fellow crook Kev Townsend (Chris Coghill).

On Wednesday, a standalone episode will go back in time to show us exactly what happened on the inside.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

