Emmerdale is lining up a huge week for April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan), as she is hauled in for police questioning.

She's been accused of dealing, and after almost coming clean about her ordeal to officers, receives another menacing warning from vile Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths).

Meanwhile, Kev Townsend (Chris Coghill) makes husband Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) promise that he'll be by his side in his 'dying days', and later gets his hands on a dangerous weapon.

Lewis Barton (Bradley Riches) struggles with his anxiety, while Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) blackmails Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) – she wants him to form a friendship with husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), and push out Ross Barton (Michael Parr)!

Elsewhere, Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) is worried about the wellbeing of another of Ray Walters' (Joe Absolom) slaves.

Here's everything that's happening in the village between Monday, 17th and Friday, 21st November.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Celia Daniels rages with April Windsor as she's arrested

Celia deals another warning. ITV

After being arrested for dealing, April makes a difficult phone call and reaches out for help – from grandad Bob. He's gobsmacked to find her there, and backs up her claims that they've made a huge mistake.

During the interview, she awkwardly worms her way out of the questions, while, back in the village, Celia is furious to hear that she's been arrested.

DS Clarke asks if the teen is being exploited, and for a brief moment she contemplates admitting everything, before realising that she has far too much at stake.

Upon returning to the village, April insists that Bob keep quiet over the matter – if Marlon finds out, she'll never speak to him again.

She calls on Grandad Bob for help. ITV

Ray and Celia are awaiting her, with them having decided that her life depends on the outcome of the police's enquiries.

The following day, Bob explains to Celia that he feels it's his duty to come clean to Marlon, with her trying to manipulate him into thinking the arrest was relatively minor.

When Bob disappears, Celia warns April that she's used up her last chance.

2. Lewis Barton struggles with his anxiety

Lewis is supported by Nicola. ITV

Kammy is planning a big housewarming party, something which has induced Lewis with anxiety. He tries to keep his calm by manning the drinks station, and when everyone heads off to the pub, he agrees to stay and tidy up.

The following day, he becomes stressed and overwhelmed in the cafe, abandoning the customers and attempting to make it home before having a panic attack. Nicola checks in on him, but will he open up?

3. Kev Townsend gets his hands on a gun

Kev causes a scene in the caff. ITV

Kev gets out of the wrong side of bed and prepares to fight with Mack over some spilled coffee. Robert rushes to the rescue and ushers him out, and the two soon have a heart-to-heart.

He realises that the only way to keep Robert close is by playing on his apparent terminal illness - and it works when he agrees to nurse him in his final days. Later, Rob spills to Aaron about the agreement.

The three men are invited to Kammy's party, and when Kev starts a drunken karaoke session, Aaron and Robert are shocked. Feeling rejected by his husband, he leaves, later returning for his coat and striking up an unlikely friendship with Lewis.

When Kev belts out a tune on the karaoke, Robert and Aaron watch on in horror. ITV

The next day, Robert checks in on Kev and promises that he'll be there when the time comes. However, later that night, Kev clutches a handgun.

What is he planning?

4. Bear Wolf worries about Anya's health

Bear is worried about his new friend Anya. ITV

Bear is worried when Anya's condition worsens. Ray orders him back to work, promising to find antibiotics, before heading to Mulberry Cottage to charm Laurel.

Later, back on the farm, he's riddled with guilt to see that Anya is rapidly declining – especially when he finds out she has a daughter.

Despite his earlier advice, he allows Bear to be by her side as she drifts in and out of consciousness.

5. Charity Dingle blackmails Liam Cavanagh

Charity finds out some information about Liam and uses it against him. ITV

Charity is in disbelief that even while away visiting Pete in Liverpool, Ross is worming his way into Mack's good books.

Liam thinks the bromance is 'sweet', and she's given food for thought. She sweeps in and forces Liam to strike up a friendship with Mackenzie, hoping he could be a good replacement.

However, the next day, the two men fall out during a gaming session and Liam insists that their friendship isn't going to go the distance.

Furious, she finds out some damning information about the GP and blackmails him into giving it another try.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

