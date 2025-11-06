Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) is just the latest Emmerdale villager to cross Kev Townsend (Chris Coghill).

Ad

When we first met Kev, he arrived seeking his husband Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley). Having been granted compassionate leave from prison due to an incurable heart condition, he planned to spend his final months in the Dales with his hubby.

There was somewhat of a hitch, though. Robert had rekindled a romance with former spouse Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), and the two had to put the breaks on their reunion.

Kev promised his beloved Suggers that if he stayed with him until his dying days, he'd inherit his fortune. He also dealt a menacing warning to Aaron, telling him to stay out of their relationship.

Kev isn't being exactly truthful with his husband. ITV

As a result, Aaron came to accept that Robert had accepted Kev over him, and has paced around the village looking very gloomy for the last two weeks.

In today's episode, Kev was preparing for his vow renewal Robert, and excitedly buzzed around the village to spread cheer.

Vic Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) told Aaron it was now or never - he had to pour his heart out before it was too late. Taking her advice on board, he headed to Keepers Cottage for a conversation with Rob.

The two immediately fell into one another's arms, blissfully unaware that just metres away, Kev was suffering some form of heart attack. Liam rushed to his rescue and ordered him to go to hospital, before rushing to Keepers himself to break the news.

As Kev is one of his patients at the GP surgery, he couldn't give too many intimate details away. As Aaron hid out of sight, he asked Robert whether he knew the full extent of Kev's condition.

Robert knew it was fatal, but there was clearly more to the story than met the eye.

With Liam gone, Robert promised Aaron that, in time, he would confess everything to Kev and they could be together. But for now, he had to go through with the renewal

A devastated Aaron listened in from afar as the two professed their love for one another in church, Kev suddenly on a much brighter form after his health setback.

Liam was left stunned after a run-in with Kev. ITV

This was also clocked by Liam at the small gathering arranged by Claudette Anderson (Flo Wilson) in The Woolpack afterwards. He cornered Kev in the bathroom, and asked whether he'd been particularly truthful with Robert about the nature of his illness.

Of course, he hadn't. Liam spoke about how it wasn't a matter of months for Kev... it could be decades, should he follow the right course of treatment.

Wanting to keep this information under his hat, he made Liam promise that he wouldn't betray his confidence by telling Robert.

What will Liam do, and how long will it inevitably be before someone else finds out?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.