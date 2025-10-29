Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) has waded in on the latest Robron drama in Emmerdale, and in turn has crossed the wrong man, devious convict Kev Townsend (Chris Coghill).

It comes after Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) made a public display of affection for his husband in The Woolpack, right in front of ex-hubby Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller).

It was a bizarre feeling for Aaron. Prior to Kev's arrival, the two seemed to be on the right track to a full-scale reunion, but that's now been blown out of the water.

To make matters worse, the criminal delivered a seriously low blow when he referenced Aaron's childhood sexual abuse – something which only Robert could've told him.

Robert and Kev have reaffirmed their love for each other - but does Robert mean it? ITV

Returning home, Aaron was shocked to find Kev in the flat. He warned that if Aaron was to meddle in his marriage again, he'd kill him. Let's face it, Kev doesn't seem like the sort of fella to beat around the bush.

In tonight's episode, Mack clocked that Aaron was down in the dumps and urged him to open up about what had happened. He explained that he'd had a run in with Kev, and any hopes of the #Robron love story continuing had been quashed.

After watching his best pal wander off with his tail between his legs, Mack headed to Woodbine Cottage to stage a confrontation.

He introduced himself to Kev – who was donning a pinafore and baking a lemon drizzle cake – and asked about what had happened.

Menacing Kev made it clear that he doesn't dish out threats without truly meaning them, and told Mackenzie that if he wanted to "keep those pretty looks" he'd keep out of other people's business.

Kev isn't a man to mince his words ITV

This information was then relaid to Aaron, who said he's come to terms with the fact that he doesn't love Robert anymore and that the feeling is mutual.

Mack clearly didn't believe him, and wondered whether the only reason Robert had shacked up with Kev in the first place was because they were both behind bars and had fallen onto one another's arms for company.

After branding Kev a "psycho cake baker" (good one, Mack), it seemed like he wasn't willing to let the matter drop. A new feud has begun.

But will Mackenzie regret crossing Kev's path?

