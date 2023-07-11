Marshall has not only had to come to terms with being rejected by his homophobic and abusive father after coming out as gay, but he also had to deal with the fact he was kicked out by his dad and was left to move in with Arthur and his family.

Marshall and Arthur in Emmerdale. ITV

Arthur has continued to be a massive part of Marshall's support system as of late, with Marshall more recently confiding to Arthur and his mother Laurel about his recent mental health struggles.

Well, it seems as though Marshall is off searching for a fresh start and in next week's episodes, will be leaving the village for good, ready to move in with his aunt. While the news will surely come as a surprise for many, Arthur will obviously also be left heartbroken as his first love exits his life.

RadioTimes.com understands that this will indeed be the character’s final appearances and there are no plans for him to return.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Marshall only arrived in the village in January but his character has made waves in Emmerdale, showing how the youngster went from pranking Arthur to eventually coming to terms with his own sexuality.

But it seems as though their relationship was perhaps always going to be somewhat short-lived. When executive producer Jane Hudson appeared on ITV1's Loose Women, she said: "It's been such a lovely story and I'm so proud of Alfie [Clarke], who plays Arthur. He's done it so brilliantly.

"It's not just a story about coming out as gay. It's a story about teenage love and teenage angst. I think we all remember when we first broke up and we thought: 'Oh, I'm never going to find love again!'"

More like this

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.