The youngster was left upset this week when dad Colin (Mark Noble) blanked his calls and messages, even on the anniversary of Marshall's mother's death. Marshall then drank vodka until he was ill, with new guardian Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) finding him unconscious in bed the next morning.

Marshall Hamston (Max Fletcher) took a stand against his homophobic father as he revealed his sexuality in tonight's Emmerdale (28th April).

After being rushed to hospital, Marshall was later on the mend; but Colin turned up and began lecturing his son on being sinful, urging him to turn his back on his 'ideas' of being gay so he could join his parents in heaven upon their own deaths.

With support from Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke), Marshall told Colin to leave, and tonight Laurel and her partner Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) brought Marshall back to their home. The teen then asked if he could invite Colin over, and when the man arrived, Jai and Laurel explained that Marshall had asked them to stay for their conversation.

As Colin insisted that his son came home with him, Marshall announced that he's gay, and that no amount of preaching was going to change the fact that he was proud of it. Colin turned nasty again, trying to attack Laurel, and Marshall stood his ground and ordered Colin to leave, as he had found a real home where he could be accepted for who he is.

Laurel and Jai later discussed their decision to stand by Marshall, and they soon made it known that he was stuck with them now. Laurel made a point of reminding Jai that things might get tricky if Marshall and Arthur eventually started dating, but Jai was happy to deal with this when the time was right. Will the future look brighter for Marshall now that he's stood up to his dad?

