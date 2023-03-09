Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) came to teen Marshall Hamston's (Max Fletcher) rescue in tonight's Emmerdale (9th March), after discovering that he was being physically and mentally abused by his father Colin (Mark Noble).

Earlier this week, Laurel thought she was helping father and son to reconnect, only to be horrified when her son Arthur revealed the extent of his friend's suffering.

Tonight, Arthur finally heard back from Marshall after the latter had returned home, only to be told that his dad had locked him in his room. A worried Laurel told him she would sort things out, but nothing could have prepared her for what she would find when she arrived at their house.

Max Fletcher as Marshall and Alfie Clarke as Arthur Thomas in Emmerdale. ITV

Colin wasn't happy to see Laurel as she insisted on speaking to Marshall, and she accused Colin of locking him away. He told her that his wife had passed away and he was trying to follow the teachings of the Bible so that they would all be reunited one day. But this led to some vile words as Colin condemned Laurel for having a gay son.

Colin eventually ordered Marshall to show himself, urging him to tell her that he hadn't been locked in his bedroom. But Laurel soon spotted some marks on Marshall's wrist, and she called Colin out on his abuse of his son.

When Laurel offered to take Marshall home with her there and then, Marshall bravely said he wanted to go with her. Marshall went upstairs to pack, while Laurel once again called out Colin's awful behaviour. But when talk turned to Marshall's sexuality, the youngster reappeared and told his father that actually, he thought he might be gay.

As Colin told his son that his late mother would be ashamed of him, Laurel was disgusted, and she told Colin that if he stopped them from leaving, she would expose him as a bigoted bully to the council and everyone else.

In the village, Laurel updated Arthur and her partner Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), asking if Marshall could stay with them. They agreed, and Arthur checked on his upset friend, who revealed he had just told his dad the truth about his sexuality.

Those identifying with Marshall's situation can find help and support via NSPCC.

