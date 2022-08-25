Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) was stunned to come to the realisation that he was set to be a dad, and he didn't exactly cover himself in glory with his reaction!

The father of pregnant Amelia Spencer's (Daisy Campbell) baby was finally revealed in tonight's Emmerdale (25th August) – and it was a shocker!

The day started on a high for Samson as he achieved impressive exam results. His dad Sam Dingle (James Hooton) was thrilled, and Samson looked forward to a bright future as he got ready for prom night.

Meanwhile, Amelia's own results were disappointing; but as her father Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) tried to cheer her up, he was in for a shock. Friend Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) revealed that she had seen Amelia kissing Noah Dingle (Jack Downham), and Dan couldn't believe his ears.

But if he thought that bombshell was the worst of it, Dan was sorely mistaken. When Noah visited Samson at Wishing Well Cottage, they began to talk about Amelia. Noah made it clear that he had growing feelings for her, while Samson playfully teased his relative and ended up revealing that he had had sex with her earlier in the year.

Noah blurted out that Amelia was now pregnant, leaving Samson in a state of disbelief. The pair then found Amelia in the village, with Noah stunned by the turn of events while Amelia pointed out that Samson didn't even have to be involved.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Samson was more concerned over his future plans as he coldly urged her to have an abortion – something which viewers have already seen Amelia consider before she ultimately chose to keep her baby. The row got louder, and a nearby Sam and wife Lydia (Karen Blick) were at the graveside of Samson's late mum Alice when they overheard the drama.

Dan was also on the scene, and Noah urged Amelia to tell him what was going on. As she announced her pregnancy, Dan assumed that Noah was the father and had to be held back from attacking him.

But when it became clear that this was Samson's baby, Sam and Lydia were taken aback. Lydia had previously encouraged Sam to have a chat with his son about safe sex, and she now knew that it was already too late. Samson continued to rage over the news, showing his immaturity over the situation.

At Harriet's, Amelia sobbed as Dan comforted her and assured her that everything would be okay. But will it?

Will Samson step up, or wash his hands of his unborn child? And what's next for Amelia now that everything is out in the open?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.