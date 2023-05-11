There were moving scenes in tonight's Emmerdale (11th May), as Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) attended his first meeting with Andy's Man Club - a real life charity which sees groups of men meet all over the country to talk through their mental health struggles.

This article contains discussions of suicide and suicidal thoughts which some readers may find upsetting.

Back in March, Paddy planned to take his own life, but was convinced not to go through with it by best friend Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock). Gradually, Paddy began to recover with the love and support of his loved ones. The ITV soap worked with Samaritans, as well as Andy's Man Club itself, on the distressing storyline.

Tonight, Paddy was seen looking nervous as he started his day, and was later seen outside a meeting room.

Greeted by a friendly man called Neil (KC Flanagan), Paddy was gently encouraged to join the group of men, and he listened as another man called Clive (Daniel Brennan) opened up about the birthday of his little girl, who would have been four that week but had sadly died.

Though he hadn't planned to speak about himself, Paddy was inspired to discuss his own experience with grief, speaking about late daughter Grace who died minutes after her birth almost five years ago.

Paddy went on to explain that he had been reminded of that painful loss when the child of someone he knew was hospitalised - who viewers know as Reuben, son of Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) and Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb).

Paddy (Dominic Brunt) seeks help from Andy's Man Club in Emmerdale. ITV

Amid his upset, Paddy revealed that he had kissed his ex, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley), but didn't really know why and he felt awful that he might have hurt her. On a break to grab some refreshments, Paddy spoke to Steve (Lewis Brogan), who confided that his ex had left him, leaving him in despair and planning to take his own life before he found the Club.

Once more, Paddy was able to identify with this as he referenced ex-wife Chas Dingle's (Lucy Pargeter) affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman). It was clear that this meeting had done Paddy some good as he explained that it had helped to open up away from the village, where everyone knows everyone's business!

At the Woolpack, Paddy filled Mandy in on where he had been, and marvelled at how Andy's Man Club was "amazing" and "the kind of place that would save your life".

It was an uplifting end to the day for the much-loved character who has been through so much.

Anyone relating to Paddy's story can find help and support by visiting the Andy's Man Club and Samaritans websites. The NHS website also provides advice on how to seek help if you're experiencing suicidal thoughts.

