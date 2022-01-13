Emmerdale airs jaw-dropping Meena twists amid forest reckoning

Evil serial killer Meena Jutla had been holding sister Dr Manpreet Sharma and Vinny Dingle prisoner in a barn on the outskirts of the village as her antics have continued into an explosive 2022 for Emmerdale.

It was an explosive Thursday night double bill on Emmerdale with two game-changing twists.

Meena planned to kill both Manpreet and Vinny to cover up her series of murders.

Having previously filled in her sister Manpreet to her crimes, she did not deny them when Manpreet told Vinny.

Meena has already murdered her friend Nadine (off-screen), Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate, and Ben Tucker.

The nasty nurse planned to kill both a drugged Manpreet and Vinny by filling the barn with fumes from the Dingles’ van.

However, as Dr Liam Cavanagh worked out that Meena had faked her pregnancy and miscarriage and had been blackmailed by her to keep quiet, he soon filled in everyone relevant as to what happened.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Liam tracked down Meena to the barn after getting her location through a call Billy Fletcher had with her when he vented his anger about her faking the pregnancy.

Despite it appearing as though Meena had manipulated Liam into leaving her, the doctor returned and interrupted her and knocked her unconscious.

Freeing Manpreet and Vinny, they filled Liam in on Meena’s crimes and revealed that she was responsible for his daughter Leanna’s death.

A furious Liam found Meena missing from the barn and realised she had escaped through a hatch.

Chasing after Meena, Liam pursued her and wanted revenge for what she had done.

Injured Meena hid from Liam and also picked up a rock and approached him from behind, planning to murder him.

Yet, the arrival of the police in the woods after they were called by Vinny prompted Meena to flee.

Meanwhile, vicar Charles Anderson was also heading to the barn to help with the situation as he was worried about his ex Manpreet.

Then, on the road, he collided with a passing woman wearing similar clothes to Meena – however, it was Manpreet herself.

The traumatised doctor had run after Liam to stop him from doing something bad or being hurt by Meena as she felt responsible for the situation due to being Meena’s sister.

Will Manpreet survive?

In a final twist, Meena was shown to be sitting in a lorry on the motorway after hitchhiking.

The driver noticed all the police cars heading in the other direction to them and Meena lied that she did not know and commented: “I dunno, maybe there’s a mad man on the loose.”

She thanked the driver for “rescuing” her from her cheating boyfriend.

The driver asked if the boyfriend had hit her, and Meena noted: “Nobody hits me and gets away with it.”

She began flirting with the driver – who revealed his name was Tommy – and falsely told him her name was Manpreet.

The pair then rode along the motorway to Scotland.

Is this the last we’ve seen of Meena?

Has Meena Jutla left Emmerdale?

Well, the storyline is not over yet but it seems we will eventually see the end of Meena’s reign of terror.

Emmerdale executive producer Jane Hudson recently teased an upcoming climax to the storyline.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a roundtable, the producer noted that “Judgement Day” was on the way for evil Meena.

Hudson continued: “Whether she will get away with murder or not, you’ll have to wait to find out.

“There are still some more twists and turns to be had and some you won’t see coming but I think we’re all agreed that Meena can do pretty much anything.

“Judgement Day is coming; it won’t play out quite as you expect and it will have a lasting effect on quite a few of our villagers.

“I think within the next few months Meena will get what’s coming to her.”

This just leaves us with more questions.

So, Meena has been exposed as a serial killer but will she be punished for what she has done?

Will Manpreet survive?

Finally, could Meena claim even more victims before her reign of terror finally ends?

Emmerdale airs on weekdays from 7pm on ITV and ITV Hub with previous episodes available on ITV Hub.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.