Emmerdale 2022 preview: 10 spoilers for the year ahead

Stunts, serial killers and sizzling secrets made 2021 a packed year in Emmerdale, and there’s no respite for the villagers as 2022 kicks off.

After a dramatic festive season full of jaw-dropping twists we’re heading straight into the new year with revenge, romance and surprise returns on the agenda.

Here is RadioTimes.com‘s bumper guide to the most exciting storylines coming to Emmerdale in 2022!

Meena’s final chapter

You can’t keep a good serial killer down, and as the net closed in on Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) over the festive season she made her riskiest move yet as she targeted her own sister as her next victim. However, our Emmerdale spy suggests her reign of terror may be coming to a conclusion: “As 2022 starts Meena is still at large, and given her appetite for murder she is still a danger to others – but will 2022 see her get her just desserts?”

Cain’s killer revenge

Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) has made himself an enemy of the Dingles by trying to steal the Woolpack, and the buff businessman will regret rattling the clan’s cage as 2022 kicks off with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) exacting a terrible revenge on the man trying to destroy his little sister’s livelihood. But when Cain puts Al’s son Ellis Chapman (Aaron Anthony) in mortal danger, will the Dingles turn on the bad boy for going too far with his vicious vendetta? “Cain could jeopardise his relationships with family just to exact his revenge,” teases our insider…

Liv free at last?

Time is running out for incarcerated Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) who is facing a possible life sentence for a murder she didn’t commit, with the odds stacked against the truth being revealed after the Christmas twists and turns. “All hopes of Liv’s ‘get out of jail’ card are dependent on Manpreet Sharma’s (Rebecca Sarker) statement,” says our Emmerdale insider. “Liv’s optimism is depleting fast, and Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) is at a loss as to how he can help…”

Who is Chloe’s dad?

Conspiracy theories continue about Chloe Harris’s (Jessie Elland) jailed criminal father Damon, who we’ve yet to meet but has been talked about so much it feels as if Emmerdale are paving the way for him to be brought into the show. Fans have speculated he already has a link to the someone in the village (beyond his dead daughter giving Sarah Sugden a heart, of course), so who could that be? Is there an old score to settle? And just how dastardly is Damon?

Vanessa splits up Charity and Mack?

After 18 months away, Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) is back in the village to help little sister Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) in the wake of her split with baby daddy Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter). Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is stunned to see her ex-fiancée, who called time on their romance after she cheated with Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb), who she’s now in a proper relationship with. Will Vanessa’s return scupper Charity’s new romance, or has Ms Dingle moved on? And could V surprise herself and end up being jealous of cocky Mackenzie?

Goodbye Tracy

Talking of betrayed Tracy, 2022 sees the struggling mum leave the village in the wake of Nate’s fling, albeit temporarily as Walsh is off on maternity leave. The actress is taking time out to raise her first bubba with partner, and fellow soap star, Toby-Alexander Smith, aka EastEnders’ Gray Atkins. Will Nate manage to make amends with Trace before she leaves, or is it really all over?

Ryan’s bombshell

There’s bad news in store for Ryan Stocks (James Moore), but with mum Charity torn between Vanessa and Mack he might not get the support he needs. What is the bombshell coming Ryan’s way, and who can he turn to in his hour of need?

Jamie returns to kidnap his son?

One of the biggest twists of 2021 was Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) faking his death – though considering his mum Kim Tate (Claire King) pretended she’d popped her clogs following her son’s attempt to poison her, it felt like a typically Tate game of getting even. Viewers know Jamie is still alive and Kim appears to have put her suspicions aside and accepted her son’s demise, but this storyline feels like unfinished business, and Jamie’s got a newborn son up at Home Farm – perhaps he’ll make one final appearance to kidnap Thomas to get him out of granny Kim’s clutches?

Wed or dead?

Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) got down on one knee and saw in 2022 with a proposal to Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley), which she happily accepted. The star-crossed lovers are excitedly planning their wedding as the new year kicks off and while we all love a happy ending, can the chaotic couple shake off the apparent curse that has dogged their relationship? Malone’s murder and body burial, drug addiction, Meena’s manipulations and fake pregnancies… Is Dawn and Billy’s big day doomed already?

50th anniversary comebacks?

Mark your diaries: 16th October 2022 is the day Emmerdale turns 50, and our insider promises plans are already afoot for the soap to celebrate the mega milestone. “It’s a bumper year in store, and the anticipation of reaching 50 years this autumn means 2022 will be a roller coaster of drama you will not want to stop watching!” Early thoughts are some big-name comebacks being put in place for the big five-oh – maybe Sugden brothers Kelvin Fletcher as Andy and/or Ryan Hawley as his brother Robert? Debbie Dingle? Sadie King? Aaron Dingle? Adam Barton? Kelly Windsor? The countdown to October starts now…