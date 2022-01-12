Emmerdale bosses tease final twist in Meena tale: “Judgement Day is coming”

Arguably the most-hated character in the soap world at the moment has to be Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu), whose year-long murderous rampage continues to terrorise the residents of Emmerdale.

Advertisement

However, Emmerdale executive producer Jane Hudson has promised that the serial killer will be getting her comeuppance in future episodes of the soap.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a roundtable, Hudson said: “Judgement Day for Meena is coming.”

She continued: “Whether she will get away with murder or not, you’ll have to wait to find out. There are still some more twists and turns to be had and some you won’t see coming but I think we’re all agreed that Meena can do pretty much anything.

“Judgement Day is coming; it won’t play out quite as you expect and it will have a lasting effect on quite a few of our villagers. I think within the next few months Meena will get what’s coming to her.”

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Thanks, you are now signed up to our Soaps newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The villainous Meena has been responsible for the deaths of her friend Nadine, Leanna Cavanagh, Ben Tucker and Andrea Tate, while her sister Manpreet Sharma and Vinny Dingle look as though they could be her next victims as she keeps them hostage in a disused barn.

Sandhu, who has played Meena on the soap for a year and a half, hinted earlier this month that her time on Emmerdale would come to an end later this year and that her crimes will “finally” be exposed.

In yesterday’s episode, we saw Meena continue to drug her sister, who discovered her killer past, before presenting Vinny with an IV drip full of alcohol.

Advertisement

Additional reporting by Johnathon Hughes.

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.