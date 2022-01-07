Emmerdale’s Paige Sandhu confirms Meena’s crimes will “finally” be exposed

Serial killer Meena Jutla will “finally” meet her downfall in Emmerdale, according to series star Paige Sandhu.

Sandhu, who has played antagonist Meena for the past year and a half, has already hinted that her time on the ITV soap will come to an end later this year.

According to Sandhu, Meena is now “feeling the stress”, and viewers will see her mask slip in the coming Yorkshire-set episodes.

“I wouldn’t say that she’s out of her depth, but I would say that she is definitely feeling the stress… I think at the beginning, she definitely is trying to keep up the mask so that she can stay in the village,” Sandhu told Digital Spy.

“Then, after a while, it becomes clear that things aren’t working out for her so she goes to her second plan which is to reveal her true colours to everyone. There is something thrilling about that, that everyone will finally know about all the things she’s done.”

Meen has so far killed her friend Nadine in addition to Leanna Cavanagh, Ben Tucker and Andrea Tate, with further plans to kill other villagers.

Sandhu said that she would “miss everything about” her on-screen character, whose presence provided a major shakeup for the long running soap.

“I think Meena’s hilarious, she’s got so much charisma, she’s so strange and odd,” she said. “She’s so much fun to play. Going to those dark places is really fulfilling but then there’s that slightly comedic edge. I love her flamboyant nature. I’ll miss everything about her.”

