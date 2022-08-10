Earlier in the week, Gabby met 'Chris' via a dating app and they spent the night together at Home Farm. But she had no idea that Chris was actually Kit, Marlon Dingle's (Mark Charnock) physiotherapist who had already wooed Laurel in recent weeks. And when he left Gabby's side, he ended up joining Laurel for the afternoon .

There was a massive shock for Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) in tonight's Emmerdale (10th August), as she walked in on new beau Kit (Thoren Ferguson) in a passionate encounter with her stepdaughter Gabby (Rosie Bentham)!

Kit was happy to juggle dates with both women, and even enjoyed two dinners in the latest instalment of the ITV soap. With Kit having planned to cook spaghetti bolognese for Gabby, shop worker Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) unwittingly let slip to Laurel that he was cooking for her – and so Kit made the very same meal and spouted the same anecdotes to first Laurel, then Gabby.

After eating with Gabby, Kit kissed her and the pair were about to head to the bedroom, when Laurel walked into the house to drop off some things. But when she saw Gabby and Kit locked in an embrace, Laurel asked what on earth was going on. An oblivious Gabby told her that she shouldn't have barged in, while Kit looked only mildly awkward as he declared that he and Laurel weren't exclusive!

At this point, Laurel announced to Kit that he was romancing her stepdaughter. This barely seemed to faze Kit, apart from a slightly more sheepish demeanour as he explained his name really was Christopher and that Kit was just another nickname. Oh, that's alright then!

Meanwhile, Gabby was sickened as Laurel revealed that the man had hopped from her bed to Gabby's and back again. Finally, after a last reminder that he was been sleeping with two women who were practically related, Kit got the message and suggested he should go – with Laurel and Gabby adding that it was in his best interests before they got their revenge.

Left alone, Gabby and Laurel recoiled over the bombshell. Will it be enough to make them give up on love? And will Kit be brazen enough to show his face again?

