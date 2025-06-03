And while viewers are no doubt desperate to find out how things play out after the cliffhanger ending, they will have to play the waiting game for a bit longer.

Emmerdale unfortunately has been booted from tonight's TV schedules, with ITV instead broadcasting the UEFA Women's Nations League.

Coverage of the match between England and Spain begins at 5:30pm and will run until 8:20pm, with the game itself kicking off at 6pm.

Following the match, ITV will be going straight into an episode of Midsomer Murders, bumping Emmerdale out of the schedules entirely.

Thankfully, viewers won't have too long to wait until the soap will be back on our screens, with a one-hour episode airing tomorrow, Wednesday 4th June, at 7pm.

Following that, we will be getting a second hour-long episode in a row on Thursday at 7pm, with the show leading directly into the British Soap Awards at 8pm, before returning to its usual 7:30pm slot again on Friday.

This week's episodes follow on from the twists of last week's wedding between John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), during which Aaron was forced to choose between John and his ex-husband Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley), who has been confirmed to be making a permanent return to the show.

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.