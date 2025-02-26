England, who are preparing to defend their Euros crown this summer, have five Nations League games between now and the tournament in Switzerland.

The Lionesses drew with Portugal in their opener last week, with Alessia Russo netting in a 1-1 draw, and Wiegman will be hoping her side finds form in the coming months ahead of Euro 2025.

Spain beat Belgium 3-2 in their first Nations League game, but it wasn't smooth sailing.

They were 2-1 down with 20 minutes to go, but goals from Lucía García and Cristina Martín-Prieto in the 92nd and 96th minute respectively saved their blushes.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England Women v Spain Women on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is England Women v Spain Women?

England Women v Spain Women will take place on Wednesday 26th February 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England Women v Spain Women kick-off time

England Women v Spain Women will kick off at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is England Women v Spain Women on?

You can watch the game live on ITV4 with coverage starting at 7:15pm.

How to live stream England Women v Spain Women online

You can also stream the game live on ITV's streaming platform ITVX.

Advertisement England Women v Spain Women odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: England Women (3/1) Draw (13/5) Spain Women (4/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.