When Aaron's ex-husband Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) interrupted the ceremony, he was met with a punch from Aaron, who later did a U-turn and kissed him behind John's back.

Robert also spoke with half-brother John, who he had never known existed, for the first time, and a war of words - and more fists - erupted.

By the end of Thursday's (29th May 2025) episode, Aaron was left with the choice of marrying John or reuniting with Robert, who made a series of strong declarations to his soulmate.

Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) is back. ITV/Mark Bruce

As the drama continues on Friday (30th March 2025), John is waiting for Aaron inside the village hall.

Their registrar has been poised to perform their nuptials all day - or, from our perspective, all week long. The poor woman!

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Meanwhile, Robert eagerly awaits an answer, hoping that Aaron will take another chance on him. What will Aaron do?

You'll just have to tune in now on ITVX if you're keen to know what happens next, or you can wait until the instalment airs at 7:30pm on ITV.

But, as actor Hawley has already teased, Robert will have more to worry about than his love life when he faces the consequences of missing his probation meeting.

"Robert is still technically in prison, so we shall have to wait and see how that works out!"

Kyle has news to share. ITV

So, whatever Aaron decides, Robert's freedom isn't a sure thing just yet, even as we celebrate his permanent return.

Amid the chaos of the day, Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) brings news to the scattered wedding guests, and the festivities take an ominous turn. What's going on?

In an image from the episode in question, Kyle can be seen speaking to his dad Cain (Jeff Hordley) and aunt Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), as well as uncle Caleb (William Ash) and his wife Ruby Miligan (Beth Cordingly).

As a new week dawns on Monday (2nd June 2025), the body of Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) has been found in the lake. Is this linked to tonight's development?

Before Nate is identified, Ruby fears that the body is that of her abusive father Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day), whose life she took.

But where did John dispose of Anthony? And is John's killing of Nate set to be exposed very soon?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.