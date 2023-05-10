Reuben's father is Charity's husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), who had a one night stand with the baby's mum Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland). Now their son is fighting for his life with meningitis, and Mack is crumbling under the weight of this news alongside keeping everything a secret from his new wife.

Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) led a touching village vigil for seriously ill baby Reuben in tonight's Emmerdale (Wednesday 10th May), ahead of a huge discovery for Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins).

A well-intentioned comment from Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) led Mack to snap and punch the other man – and as the ITV soap returned, Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) fumed at his actions while Charity quizzed Mack over his excessive drinking.

Moody Mack was sarcastic and dismissive, while over at the hospital, unsuspecting Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) paid Chloe a visit and urged her to make as many memories with Reuben as possible, just as she did with her late baby daughter Grace.

Later, vicar Charles also came to see Chloe to offer his support, before asking if he could hold a vigil for Reuben with the locals. As Charity's granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) joined the group to head into the church, she confronted Mack over his behaviour and got another snappy response. Viewers are aware that Sarah knows exactly what Mack's problem is, and she urged him to see that not everything was about him.

Charity was dismayed to find Mack drinking again when she arrived home, but asked if he wanted to join her at the vigil. He continued to lash out with his words, leaving her more confused than ever.

As Chloe watched over Reuben, singing to him, we saw Charles speaking to the villagers about strength and love – with the scene changing to show Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) in the Woolpack as she pined over Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt).

We then saw a brooding Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) in the garage after a run-in with Kim Tate (Claire King), who warned him against messing with her family; just as Charles referenced the personal battles faced by people every day.

Back at their cottage, Charity walked away as Mack continued to drown his sorrows – and she was completely oblivious to the shattering revelation that is about to come her way.

