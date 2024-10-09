With wads of cash lying around and several secret phone calls, we saw Billy ask pal Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) to find him a new car - and Mack was baffled when Billy seemed unbothered about the cost.

Mysteriously, Billy told Dawn that he needed to go and see a car before they picked Evan up from the hospital - only to then tell Mack that he was busy elsewhere.

Later, Dawn was unimpressed when Billy was nowhere to be seen, and Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) had to drive her to collect Evan and take them home.

More like this

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It turned out that an injured Billy was hiding out in the village, and Mack found him, bringing Billy back to his place to get cleaned up and question what on earth had happened.

Billy confided that he was being paid to take part in unlicensed boxing matches, and that his opponent had been too "enthusiastic". As Mack warned that he was risking his life, Billy snapped that he needed to look after Dawn and the kids.

Billy refused to go to the hospital, as the people he was working for were dangerous, so Mack called medic John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth), who stitched him up, warning that one wrong punch could lead to fatal consequences for Billy.

Mack urged Billy to quit his risky hobby, before the latter headed home and lied to Dawn that he had been hurt at boxercise.

But when a woman left him a message offering double pay next week, it looked like Billy might be tempted to put himself in harm's way once more. Will he stop before it's too late?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.