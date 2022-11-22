Meanwhile, Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) does some digging over the disappearances of mum Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) and his girlfriend Amy Wyatt (Natalie Jamieson).

Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) makes another departure from the village next week, but there's plenty of drama to get through first. Will her relationship with Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) survive?

Elsewhere, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) breaks up with David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden). Are they over for good? Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) is thrown by a development in her personal life; while Kim Tate (Claire King) gives Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) a new opportunity. And Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) also receives an offer - but how will he react?

As coverage of the FIFA World Cup continues, ITV has adjusted its soap schedules. Emmerdale will air from Sunday 27th November next week, and it's worth checking for any further changes.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 27th - 30th November 2022.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Vanessa exits - but are she and Suzy over?

Vanessa jumps to conclusions over Suzy. ITV

Having accepted a job offer in Canada, things get tense between Vanessa and best friend Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry). Rhona has been offered a chance to buy Jamie Tate's (Alexander Lincoln) share of the vet's, and Kim demands a prompt answer. Vanessa is unimpressed, and the situation grows heated when Rhona reveals the conditions of the new contract will allow Kim 15% off vet bills. Tipsy and furious, Vanessa and Rhona continue to argue, and as they both bring up past events it seems like their friendship has hit rock bottom.

Nursing a hangover the following day, Vanessa is anxious that girlfriend Suzy is nowhere to be seen. But she's stunned to find Suzy and Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) giggling together amongst cake, tissues and tears. Vanessa assumes they've both turned back to drugs, ands vents her fury - but Suzy tires of explaining her innocence.

Leyla soon provides evidence of their sobriety, and Vanessa is mortified. She and Suzy conclude that their relationship is over, and Vanessa heads to her farewell party at the Woolpack. Heartbroken over Suzy, Vanessa approaches her taxi - but can she make amends with Rhona and Suzy before she leaves?

2. Matty is suspicious over recent events

Matty visits Cain in prison in Emmerdale. ITV

With Amy and Moira having vanished as they both harbour a shocking secret, an oblivious Matty is determined to find out the truth over their abrupt exits. He plans to find out Cain Dingle's (Jeff Hordley) reason for killing Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), despite guilty Chas's (Lucy Pargeter) best efforts to divert his attention.

Chas panics when Matty reveals he's got a visiting order to see Cain in prison, and on the day, he lays out his case to Cain, only to be dismissed completely. Cain is relieved to have put Matty's suspicions to bed, but little does he know that Matty doesn't believe a word Cain has said. Will he learn that young Kyle (Huey Quinn) is behind everything? The truth always comes out in the end, after all...

3. Victoria dumps David

Victoria moves out in Emmerdale. ITV

When David tells Victoria about the speeding ticket he put in her name, she is furious and threatens to go straight to the police if David doesn't do so himself. In an interview room, David hopes he has said enough as he pleads his case to the investigating officer. Back in the village, Ryan Stocks (James Moore), Marlon and Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) are all taken aback when Vic explains David's betrayal, as David arrives to update her on what's happened at the station.

Victoria is at the end of her tether, and David later finds her moving her things out of the house. He's crushed when she tells him it's over between them, and Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) offers Vic a key to her place as she tries to convince herself she's doing the right thing. David hopes to win her back, but will Victoria give him another chance? He breaks down to Bear, who offers some words of wisdom. But David's business sense also takes another nosedive when he decks out the shop in Christmas decorations, and Leyla and Pollard (Chris Chittell) worry that he's putting himself in more debt.

4. Bernice is horrified by some news

Samantha Giles as Bernice Blackstock in Emmerdale. ITV

At the salon, Bernice is flustered, and then Bear makes an ill-advised joke towards her. Offended, Bernice aims the hose from the wash basins at Bear, but she ends up drenching Mandy Dingle's (Lisa Riley) potential new client instead! Bernice struggles to contain her emotions, and as she storms out, Mandy and Bear are bemused.

Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) consoles Bernice as she opens up about how she's been feeling lately, and he urges her to make a doctor's appointment. But Bob is concerned when she starts to cry, and her daughter Gabby accidentally plants the seed that convinces Bernice she could have dementia. Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) explains it's most likely the menopause, but Bernice is instantly in denial. At the surgery, Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) confirms she is likely to be going through the menopause, Bernice slams out angrily. Can she come to terms with this new life change?

5. Kim makes Gabby an offer

Gabby impresses Kim. ITV

When Kim reveals to husband Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) that she is planning to open up a stud farm, Gabby ends up impressing Kim along the way. After some positive feedback, Kim offers Gabby an opportunity to work at Home Farm. Will Gabby be happy about the offer?

We know she was thrilled to be welcomed into the family fold, and she and baby Thomas gained a percentage of Kim's wealth. Is this another stepping stone to Gabby cementing her place in the clan?

6. Marlon back at the Woolpack?

Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

It's been clear that Marlon has missed working at the pub in the months since his sudden stroke left him unable to cook. But with his progress continuing to go well, Marlon was able to gain more strength and lend a hand recently.

Next week, Woolpack owner Ryan offers Marlon a job at the pub, and he's overwhelmed. Will Marlon accept? We've certainly missed his one-liners as the reigning chef in Emmerdale!

