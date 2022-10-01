EastEnders' Ravi Gulati feels rejected by secret dad Nish Panesar

The BBC soap has now revealed that Ravi is Nish's secret son , but it seems only the two men and Nina are privy to this information for now.

There's disappointment on the way for EastEnders ' Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) in upcoming scenes, as he feels rejected by his real father Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).

Nina soon mocks Ravi's optimism that he can have a close relationship with Nish and be welcomed into the Panesar clan, so with Nish soon to be released from prison, Ravi pays him another visit. However, their conversation turns sour as Nish is more keen to see other sons Kheerat (Jaz Deol) and Vinny (Shiv Jalota).

Ravi is hoping to be accepted into the Panesar clan. BBC

Ravi feels sidelined by Nish, but it seems that this doesn't affect his ongoing loyalty to his dad. As the week continues, Ravi plots to get Nish what he wants by manipulating Vinny into visiting Nish in jail. Vinny is left feeling overwhelmed when he learns that Ravi has already put his name down on the visiting list for the prison.

We know that later, Vinny will be left with questions for mum Suki (Balvinder Sopal) about his father. Vinny later agrees to see Nish, but wants to know exactly why he was invited.

Vinny is surprised by Ravi's news. BBC

It certainly sounds like we can expect plenty more manipulative behaviour from Nish, as EastEnders teased recently. But is Ravi also being controlled by his father and actually doing his bidding?

He already has enough to deal with as he continues to try and keep Suki at bay after manipulating her into believing she is a murderer - like father, like son! He also has troublesome son Nugget to worry about.

So, is Ravi risking everything just to please Nish? Will he come to see Nish's true colours, or will he stick by his father's side no matter what?

You'll just have to tune in to EastEnders from Monday 3rd October to find out more!

