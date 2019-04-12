Lola knows she and Lexi are being used but is obviously on board, however she is already showing signs of being uneasy with the plan. Her feelings for Jay are unexpectedly resurfacing and Ben fears this will compromise their sneaky ploy to pull the wool over Phil's eyes and escape Walford with all his cash, so Ms Pearce is under strict orders to steer clear of the undertaker.

However, Lola and Jay are spending more and more time together and the flirting leads to lips locking in Friday's episode when she suggests a cheeky drink at the Vic. Ben gatecrashes and clearly disapproves, so the pair sneak off to E20 and end up kissing.

Next week, Lola regrets her dalliance with Jay not wanting to rock the boat with Ben, but she's shocked when Mr Brown tells her he wants to give their romance another try. Where do Lola's loyalties really lie?

