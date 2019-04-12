Lola back with Jay after steamy kiss in EastEnders?
Ben won't be impressed if his baby mama jeopardises his plan to fleece Phil
EastEnders has released new pictures showing Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) sharing a passionate kiss with ex-boyfriend Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) on Friday 12 April, which is sure to anger Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) who has demanded the mother of his child stay away from his brother so as not to risk their secret plan to destroy Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).
Ben, Lola and their daughter Lexi are back in Walford seemingly to play happy families with the Mitchells, but embittered Ben has a secret agenda to earn his father's trust just so he can fleece him financially and ruin his life.
- Jay wants Lola back in EastEnders
- Ben reveals plan to destroy Phil on EastEnders
- Who is EastEnders’ new Ben Mitchell and how many actors have played him?
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts
Lola knows she and Lexi are being used but is obviously on board, however she is already showing signs of being uneasy with the plan. Her feelings for Jay are unexpectedly resurfacing and Ben fears this will compromise their sneaky ploy to pull the wool over Phil's eyes and escape Walford with all his cash, so Ms Pearce is under strict orders to steer clear of the undertaker.
However, Lola and Jay are spending more and more time together and the flirting leads to lips locking in Friday's episode when she suggests a cheeky drink at the Vic. Ben gatecrashes and clearly disapproves, so the pair sneak off to E20 and end up kissing.
Next week, Lola regrets her dalliance with Jay not wanting to rock the boat with Ben, but she's shocked when Mr Brown tells her he wants to give their romance another try. Where do Lola's loyalties really lie?
More like this
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.