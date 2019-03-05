On Monday 11 March Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) is in turmoil as her mum's medical appointment and test results are due the following day, but she's still nowhere to be found despite her constant attempts to get in touch.

In the caravan, emotional Jean listens to yet another voicemail from her daughter pleading that she gets in touch to let the family know she is safe, and she eventually calls and assures the folks she is okay. Stacey reminds Jean she is due at the doctors and tries to discuss the importance she get her results, but it's too much and Mrs Slater kills the call and won't reveal her location - once she's off the phone, Jean breaks down alone as reality starts to hit.

Deciding to go to hospital in the hope Jean turns up, Stacey waits for her mother on Tuesday 12 March but to no avail. Having all but given up on tracking her mum down, Stacey gets a brainwave when she overhears Mo Harris (Laila Morse) talking to Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) and pushes her narky nan when she mentions a holiday destination close to Jean's heart. As they discuss the caravan park resort, the Slaters realise they've got the best lead yet as to where Jean might be…

How can the Slaters convince Jean to come home?

Dashing to the caravan park Stacey and the gang spot Jean, only for her to lock herself away and refuse to come out. It's a race against time on Thursday 14 March as Stacey, Kat and Martin Fowler desperately try to coax Jean out of the van so they can bring her home and face whatever news the hospital has.

When they try to intercept a delivery, it's Stacey's resourceful young daughter Lily who comes up with an idea that might just get them to her granny - what does Lily have in mind, and can the Slaters persuade Jean to swallow her fears and face the music?

EastEnders has already confirmed the outcome of Jean's test results will show she has ovarian cancer, starting a long-running plot for the character that will also see the return of her estranged son Sean Slater (Rob Kazinsky) who makes his first appearance for over a decade next month. But what exactly will Jean's prognosis be? And will she end up being forced by her family to visit the doctors, or go of her own accord in the end?

