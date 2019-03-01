Erect a memorial statue of Dr Legg

In memory of her old pal how about forking out for a bronze likeness of the beloved doc to be built? Taking pride of place in the Albert Square gardens next to Arthur Fowler's bench, it would be a touching way to remember Harold and his lifetime of service to the sick and needy of his community. Think of it as Walford's answer to the Churchill monument in Parliament Square. Or the Rocky Balboa statue at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art (as seen in Rocky III).

Launch a bursary fund for the unfortunate

Kindly Dot famously stuck by nasty son Nick despite his many faults, and has taken in countless waifs and strays in her time and put them on the right track - just recently she was reunited with reformed anarchist Mary 'the punk' Smith who she helped through her troubles as a single mum back in the 1980s. So it makes sense to use the cash to start a charitable benevolent scholarship for lost souls who have been dealt a bad hand in life and need some financial - and moral - assistance. First recipient? Stuart, of course.

Open Walford's first gay bar

There's been talk of Walford getting it's first gay bar but we've yet to see the establishment open. Who better to fund and fast track it it then Mrs B, an early supporter of LGBTQ rights through her close friendship with the soap's first gay character, Colin Russell, who's wedding she attended just a few years ago. In fact Colin could pop back to cut the ribbon on opening night.

Build a walk-in medical centre

There hasn't been a doctors' surgery in EastEnders for years - to put her newfound wealth to good use, and in honour of Harold's profession, Dot could partner up with the local NHS trust and invest in a swanky walk-in medical centre in the old location on the corner of the Square. Although it's now Kim's house so she'd have to convince her to move out first. Good luck with that one.

Buy the laundrette

Dot's spiritual home is the laundrette, and there was an outcry when it was in danger of closing down thanks to the ill-fated Weyland project. Luckily that particular disaster was averted, but to avoid any future possibilities of it vanishing from Bridge Street she should buy up the business herself so she knows it's in safe hands. All that time slaving away on service washes for Mr Opodopolous must've taught her everything she needed to know about running the place. We bet it could be the start of a whole franchise…

