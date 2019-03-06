Ex-Brookside star Paul "Barry Grant" Usher joins EastEnders
His character Danny Hardcastle will clash with Phil Mitchell...
It's going to be the ultimate clash of the soap bad boys when ex-Brookside star Paul Usher joins the cast of EastEnders as a dodgy tough guy who has some unfinished business with Phil Mitchell (played by Steve McFadden).
Paul, who played baddie businessman Barry Grant in Channel 4 soap Brookside for over a decade, will play the role of seemingly charming Danny Hardcastle who arrives in Albert Square this spring looking for Phil.
But who is dodgy Danny? Could he be connected to Phil's ongoing shady dealings in Spain? All will be revealed...
After wrecking havoc on Brookside Close, Paul temporarily found himself on the right side of the law as PC Des Taviner in the ITV's The Bill - until his character turned into a bad 'un and caused an explosion at Sun Hill police station, kidnapped his ex-girlfriend Sheelagh Murphy and was behind the attempted murder of PC Reg Hollis!
