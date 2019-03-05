Whitney was then seen quizzing Tiffany, who denied having sold Keegan the drugs. Whit appeared to be convinced by the protestations of innocence, but Tiffany now has to convince investigating officers that she didn't give Keegan the pills that put him in intensive care. And by the week's end, Tiffany appears to have made a big decision about her future in Walford.

Is Tiffany really leaving EastEnders?

Thursday episode of the BBC1 soap will see Whitney call round to the Taylors' to thank Karen for calling the police as Tiff is getting out of control, but the troubled teen herself ends up feeling isolated and alone and sneak off to a party with evil Evie Steele (Sophia Capasso), believing she is her only friend.

By Friday 8 March, Whit is at her wit’s end with Tiffany for staying out all night and it’s decided there’s no other option for the tearaway teen but to leave Walford and move back home with mum Bianca and the brood in Milton Keynes. Reluctantly agreeing to go, Tiff has an honest chat with Keegan which leaves her feeling even worse about herself.

But when Whitney later gets a call from school to say Tiff hasn’t turned up that day, she worries about her little sister’s whereabouts – has Tiffany run off to Bianca’s already in a strop? Or has she done a runner from her entire family to escape her punishment? Is she in danger somewhere?

