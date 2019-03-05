Left in charge of Max's business interests at the car lot and restaurant Walford East while he's gone, Rainie's feeling the pressure and considers hitting the bottle to drown her sorrows...

On Tuesday 12 March, brother-in-law Jack is not impressed when he suspects recovering addict Rainie has started boozing again. Rainie insists she didn't actually touch the drink but Jack insists she attend a Narcotics Anonymous meeting anyway.

Jack is worried sister-in-law Rainie is spiralling outta control again... (Picture: BBC)

As Rainie opens up about her problems at the meeting, it once again brings her into contact with former addict Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ). Still suspicious Stuart, who is now living with Max's stepmum Dot Cotton (June Brown) can't be trusted, Rainie decides to work her charms to get closer to Stuart to find out what he's up to.

More like this

Rainie's convinced Stuart is up to something dodgy... (Picture: BBC)

Dot's late friend Dr Legg just left her a fortune in his will. So when a letter surfaces from Dot to the solicitor on Friday 15 March about settling Dr Legg's estate, will Rainie suspicions Stuart is up to something crooked be confirmed?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.