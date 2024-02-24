Denise became convinced that the devil was coming for her, and was taken to hospital after her family were informed that she was displaying the symptoms of psychosis.

One such resident who understands this illness is Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), who joined Denise, Suki, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) in covering up Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) murder at Christmas.

Stacey has also been having an affair with Denise's husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), and in upcoming scenes, we'll see Jack turn back to Stacey. When Denise refuses to see Jack, he seeks comfort from his lover.

His daughter Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) is upset when Denise's daughter Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) reveals that the hospitalised Denise isn't doing as well as Jack led her to believe.

Meanwhile, Suki is fuming with Stacey for putting them all at risk by calling the doctors for Denise. Stacey insists that Denise doesn't know where the missing murder weapon is, but Suki isn't convinced.

Suki asks Stacey to cosy up to Jack for any information Denise might be spilling in hospital, and before Jack goes to see Denise, Stacey takes the opportunity to urge him to ignore any of Denise's ramblings - aware that Denise could reveal that she helped to bury Keanu's body.

But will Denise tell anyone the truth? And with the likes of Suki and Kathy lacking any compassion for Denise, is the blood on their hands turning The Six into unrecognisable versions of themselves?

EastEnders airs these scenes from Monday 26th February 2024.

Anyone affected by Denise's story can visit Mind UK, where you can find support for psychosis, or call the helpline on 0300 123 3393.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

