In new pictures, Sharon can be seen holding a baseball bat in The Boxing Den as she waits for what Dorian will do next (above).

Sharon had been getting closer to Dorian over the last few weeks, which led to her wanting to take a job in Abu Dhabi - but things have quickly turned sour.

Events take a turn for the worse when Sharon refuses to pay Dorian a finder's fee for the recent Pub, Pint and Fight event - after it was revealed he fixed the match.

Dorian, who believes he is owed money, arrives at The Boxing Den with a group of men, ready to confront Sharon.

Luke J I Smith as Dorian. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sharon arms herself with a baseball bat and is soon rescued by Keanu, who comes to defend her.

Will Dorian back off with Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) involved, or will Sharon be forced to pay Dorian?

Danny Walters as Keanu Taylor. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The upcoming scenes will air on Tuesday 31st October, in the soap's second Halloween episode.

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has previously teased a ghoulish Halloween, with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) getting "one hell of a surprise that she didn't bargain for".

The synopsis for the spooky episodes, which will air across the 30th and 31st, reads: "Halloween brings a shock for Linda, Ben tries to protect Lexi from more heartache and Nish lays down the law.

"Keanu tries to play the hero, and Halloween at The Vic continues. A desperate Rocky has nowhere to turn."

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

