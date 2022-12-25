The Christmas Day episode on Sunday (25th December 2022) saw Mick (Danny Dyer) finally discover the truth about the evil schemes of his pregnant wife Janine Carter (Charlie Brooks) and end their marriage to reunite with his true love, ex-wife Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

The aftermath of Mick Carter's exit airs on Boxing Day in EastEnders .

However, when Janine tried to flee the country to escape justice, Mick and Linda followed in hot pursuit and a series of confrontations culminated in Linda and Janine plunging over a clifftop in a car into the sea below.

Mick jumped in to save them and, with Linda's encouragement, rescued pregnant Janine first before turning back to save Linda.

Yet, Linda emerged from the waters independently but soon grew distraught as it became clear that Mick had vanished into the sea.

The scenes marked Danny Dyer bowing out from his role as Mick Carter after nine years in the role.

Now on Monday night (26th December 2022), Linda is shown as despondent after being treated by emergency services and is sat in the back of an ambulance.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) looks despondent following Mick Carter's exit BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Eventually, both Linda and Janine make their way back to Walford as they come to terms with what happened.

Janine appears irate and her brother Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen) is there with her at Sonia Fowler's house.

The episode teases that Ricky will have a difficult choice to make. Will he be forced to help his scheming sister?

Charlie Brooks is set to bow out from her role as Janine Carter once again on Boxing Day after returning to the soap in September 2021.

Boxing Day’s episode of EastEnders airs at 6am on BBC iPlayer and 7:30pm on BBC One.

