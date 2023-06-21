Earlier this week, Vinny cut the brakes on Finlay's car , knowing that Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) was planning to drive it. Vinny's plot was down to his anger over Eve's affair with his mum, Suki (Balvinder Sopal), and he wouldn't let go of this feeling even after Suki dumped her.

Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) issued Finlay Baker (Ashley Byam) with a menacing threat in tonight's EastEnders (21st June), ordering him to keep his mouth shut about Vinny Panesar's (Shiv Jalota) shocking crime.

Suki discovered what Vinny had done, and headed to the garage to slash one of the tyres to keep Eve safe. But it wasn't long before Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) figured out what had been done to the car and told Finlay, who was spooked that someone had seemingly tried to kill him. He soon found Vinny's necklace by the car.

Finlay was left fearing someone wanted him dead in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

At the same time, Suki had told husband Nish (Navin Chowdhry) that Eve needed to be sacked as his legal advisor, lying that Eve had been making mistakes as a way of proving to Vinny that she was over her.

Eve was just saying goodbye to a one night stand when Vinny and Nish arrived to fire her, with Vinny insisting on telling her the news with the words: "Your face doesn't fit any more." This left Nish wondering if there was more to the situation, but an upset Eve gave him his marching orders, while Vinny played things down.

Meanwhile, Suki ordered step-son Ravi to find a way to stop Finlay from going to the police, saying she didn't care how he did so. Stopping a now panicking Vinny from intervening, Ravi accosted Finlay, who had worked out that the jewellery belonged to Vinny.

Ravi told Finlay that if he spoke to the police, it wouldn't just be his car that was left damaged - leaving Finlay in no doubt over the implications. What will Finlay do next? And will the truth emerge about who Vinny was really targeting?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

