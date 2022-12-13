Jacqueline Jossa reprised her role as Lauren Branning for two episodes as part of special storyline depicting the funeral of the iconic Dot Branning (previously Cotton), following on from the death of actress June Brown at the age of 95 earlier this year.

An update on Peter Beale was delivered to his grandmother Kathy Beale in tonight's EastEnders .

On Tuesday's episode (13th December 2022), Lauren was seen among the attendees of Dot's wake at the Queen Vic pub and caught up with her uncle Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and his partner Denise Fox (Diane Parish).

After giving an update on her absent father Max Branning (Jake Wood) and having a showdown with his former lover Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Lauren caught up with Kathy (Gillian Taylforth).

Kathy was shown photos of her great-grandson Louie Beale, Lauren's child with Kathy's grandson Peter Beale, who is growing up happily in New Zealand.

After Kathy asked if Peter was living with Lauren and Louie in New Zealand, Lauren revealed: "Yeah, he was for a bit. He brought all of these amazing presents."

Actor Dayle Hudson was axed from the soap earlier this year, with Peter departing on screen in July as he left Walford.

The character's final storyline saw him publicly denounce his family after feeling he was at the bottom of each of their priorities, aa Kathy had chosen to protect her troubled son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) rather than see him punished for attacking Peter. Peter also made clear his dislike of Kathy's partner Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) for his past as a conman.

Additionally, Peter slept with his brother's (Bobby Beale) ex-girlfriend Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith), and made clear to Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) that he did not forgive him for the murder of their sister Lucy Beale.

Dayle Hudson as Peter Beale in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Hudson's first scenes in EastEnders aired in February 2020 as he became the seventh actor to portray the character.

Prior to Hudson's tenure, Peter Beale had been played by actor Ben Hardy from 2013 until his departure in 2015, which saw him leave Walford with Jacqueline Jossa's Lauren.

However, Jossa later returned to the soap alone after taking maternity leave and Lauren and Peter split off screen.

Lauren remained in EastEnders until 2018 after she was axed and the character left Walford following the death of her sister Abi Branning (Lorna Fitzgerald).

EastEnders continues on Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

