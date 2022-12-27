As rumours surrounding what happened on Christmas Day spread throughout the Square, it was a tragic story inside the pub as Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) grieved for her son but cared for her grandchildren.

Meanwhile, Mick's true love Linda (Kellie Bright) remained curled up in bed, cuddling up to her old dressing gown that Mick used to wear.

Shirley and Linda had a visit from a supportive Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) but it was clear that both Carter ladies were struggling.

Outside the pub, many began speculating about Janine's arrest and the "accident" on Christmas Day, with Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen) remaining unsure of what to tell anyone as newspapers reported on a "local man feared drowned".

Eventually, Mick's former daughter-in-law and former flame Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) managed to get the truth out of Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) that Mick went missing at sea and was devastated.

In the Vic, Shirley and Linda got a visit from a family liaison officer who revealed that Mick's body had not been found after two nights of the coast guard searching.

The officer also noted that it would be unlikely that anyone would survive being in such cold waters in such rough conditions at this time of year.

A final sombre note saw the police officer reveal that the coast guard commented on how the time Mick was in the water saw the tide going out to sea.

After this discussion, Shirley convinced Linda that she had to tell Mick's children what had happened, including Lee Carter, Nancy Carter, Johnny Carter, and Frankie Lewis.

Eventually, Linda decided to leave Walford to inform them all but revealed her fears to her friend Sharon.

While Linda questioned how the Vic could feel like home again before leaving, Shirley made clear that it would always be her home.

The pair embraced as Linda left Walford with her grim task, but how will she be when she returns?

