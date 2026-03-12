Lauren Beale's (Jacqueline Jossa) new business venture at the Albert Square car lot has already turned sour in EastEnders.

Ad

Earlier this week, Lauren heard that owner Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) had decided to sell the showroom, which could potentially leave her jobless. Fortunately, after some persuasion from Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), her dad Max Branning (Jake Wood) stepped in and coughed up the cash.

However, it quickly became apparent that the two had very different ideas about how the operation would be run.

Max wanted to take charge and rename 'Square Dealz' to 'Maximum Motors', something Lauren was firmly against. He also reckoned that she was wasting her time by trying to flog a flashy vintage motor, and she accepted the challenge to get rid of it within 24 hours.

What she didn't bargain on was the car being stolen in a brutal robbery on Union Street.

Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa) went for a spin with Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

There was some initial interest from Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple), who asked if he could take it for a quick spin around the block. Lauren explained that she wasn't prepared to hand over the keys, but would be happy to accompany him on a short drive that afternoon.

He told her to give him 30 minutes while he sorted something out and grabbed his licence.

Later, on the drive, Mark explained that he couldn't afford the vehicle and was just enjoying the ride out. Lauren was disgruntled, and said that he'd not only wasted her time but had also missed her lunch.

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

In a bid to make it up to her, Mark wandered into the nearby cafe to grab her a sandwich and told her to check out the crack on the boot. She was insistent that the car was unscathed, and while she was checking it out, a man punched her to the ground and grabbed the keys.

He sped off into the distance as Mark cried out for him to stop.

Lauren was mortified that the day had gone so badly, while Mark was also unimpressed with the turn of events. In a darkened Edward Road, he thanked the thug for stealing the car, but was furious that he'd injured Lauren.

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) offered a lifeline to Mark. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It became quickly apparent that he had orchestrated the theft so that he could pay off the drugs gang that had forced him to track down a police informant within their group. As viewers of the BBC One soap know, the 'grass' was none other than Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

Ravi had concluded that his game was up, and goaded Mark into a fight. When their respective families found out what was happening, they ordered Mark to retreat and think of another solution.

Fortunately for Ravi, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) knew a contact within the gang who agreed that if Mark could find £100k, the debt would be settled.

Is Mark about to commit even more crimes to secure the cash?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.