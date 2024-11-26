Despite her mounting worries, Stacey still finds time to support best pal (and ex wife!) Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) in her quest to reunite with Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal).

And, of course, Stacey is still living with her role in the cover up of Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) murder!

In a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other media, star Turner discusses her alter ego's current mindset, and how Stacey feels about Ruby's reappearance in her family's lives.

The actress also teases that perhaps, one day, the old bond between Stacey and Ruby could be salvaged – just not any time soon!

She also shares her love for Stacey and Eve as a double act, and how Stacey is coping with Jean's latest drama.

Read on for the full interview ahead of another chaotic week for the Slaters!

It’s been an eventful couple of weeks for Stacey. She’s fallen out with Eve, her ex-best friend turned nemesis Ruby is back in Walford and her mum has just been scammed. How is she feeling?

Jean is causing concern. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

“I think there is a lot going on in Stacey’s world at the moment. Nish is aware about the events of Christmas, Eve had gone AWOL and Ruby’s suddenly appeared out of nowhere, and Martin has another child!

"To add to that, her mum is obviously not in a great place, so I think there’s a lot going on for Stacey, and she’s on-edge.”

How does Stacey feel to have Ruby back in her life?

"I don’t think she’s very happy. She doesn’t trust Ruby as far as she can throw her, and the last time they saw each other, things obviously didn’t end very well and Stacey ended up spending six months in prison because Ruby lied.

"I’m not sure that they’ll ever get past that, although, I think Stacey is trying to do the right thing for Martin, and she’s trying to do the right thing by his child.

"I guess there is also a bit of mother's instinct in Stacey that sympathises with Ruby, but I think she is very wary and keeping Ruby at arm’s length."

Do you think their friendship stands a chance, or will Stacey always be wary?

Ruby and Stacey in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"At the moment, in Stacey’s world those bridges have been burnt, but in time, maybe it could change."

Last week Stacey learnt that Jean had been scammed. Is she worried for her mum, and the wider Slater finances?

“The Slaters never have any money! Even if they won money, they’d lose it quickly! [Laughs] When it comes to her mum, it’s always a worry because you never know how far anything is going to go with her mental health.

"It’s difficult to know if it’s going to pass quickly or if it’s going to escalate, so whenever it comes to Jean, she is always very worried about where it could lead."

This week, Eve is back from Brighton. How do we find Eve and Stacey’s relationship following Bernie’s revelation about Christmas?

Stacey and Eve have a strong bond. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

“What I love about Stacey and Eve’s relationship is that both of them can do things wrong, but they’re so close and they’re such good friends, that they’ll get over it quickly. They can have a row, say what they need to say to each other, and then it’s done and they can move on.

"Eve can’t help but forgive Stacey, whereas I think with Suki it’s different because that’s a different kind of relationship. Stacey tries to make Eve see that she can’t have one rule for Stacey and one rule for Suki."

Do you think Stacey ever wanted to tell Eve, and what were her reasons for not telling her?

"Definitely. There were many times she wanted to tell her, but thought better of it for her own protection, and for the protection of others. The less people that knew, the better!"

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

