Kat seemed to be lost in the situation, concealing her concern about Tommy and explaining it's just a phase he's going through.

But Alfie and Jean weren't too sure, and when they headed back to the apartment, they overheard Tommy screaming at Bert and Ernie, who were cowering on the sofa.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Alfie tried to be authoritative in the situation but Tommy stormed out of the room, not listening to him.

Jean comforted the children, asking to see where Tommy hurt them so she could make it better, but she was disturbed to see an arm full of bruises, presumably from Tommy.

Jean held the children in tight while Alfie considered what to do.

RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look. Curfew, an intense new thriller from Paramount+, is streaming now andhas an exclusive first look. Sarah Parish, Mandip Gill and Alexandra Burke star in the gripping drama – and for a limited time, you can watch episode 1 on our website. Watch the first episode of Curfew on RadioTimes.com Paramount+

He, of course, had to speak to Kat about it all, but she insisted she didn't want to hear anything from her ex and proudly pushed him out.

But when alone with Tommy, the fear on Kat's face was palpable as she considered how to move now.

Little did she know, the decision was taken out of her hands by Jean, who was seen at the end of the episode on the phone to social services.

What will happen to Tommy? And how will Kat react when she discovers what Jean's done?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.